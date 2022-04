TOPEKA (KSNT) – According to Topeka Police, 35-year-old Dustin Michael Clayton was killed in a shooting that happened Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of SW Lane in Topeka just after 11 p.m.

When police got there, they found Clayton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to reach out to Topeka Police at telltpd@topeka.org, or 785-368-9400.