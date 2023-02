TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka.

Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams.

Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in recent years. The suspect in Comp’s murder, Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka, was arrested by police later Tuesday night.