Police identify victim, suspect in Topeka motel murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have identified the victim killed in the city’s most recent murder.

Officers went to the Travelers Inn in south Topeka around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on calls of a shooting. When they arrived, they found James Epps, Jr., 37, shot and with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. First responders later pronounced Epps, Jr. dead on scene.

Isaiah Krainbill, 19, is now booked in the Shawnee County Jail on first-degree murder charges, according to the Topeka Police Department. Originally, officers took multiple people into custody for questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

