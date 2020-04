TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka police identified 37-year-old Mark Edwards as the victim in a Tuesday night shooting.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call around 11:25 p.m. on reported shots fired near the 1400 block of SE 14th Street.

The Topeka Homicide Unit is reviewing all leads and evidence for the shooting, and asks anyone with information to call the Topeka Police at (785) 368-9400, or email at telltpd@topeka.org.