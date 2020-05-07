Police identify victims of Thursday morning Junction City shooting

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City Police Officers identified two victims in the Thursday morning shooting at 800 W 11th St.

Officers found Dillon Spencer, 21, and Aaron Villarreal, 19, dead on scene while responding to reported shots fired around 1:50 a.m.. Both men are from Junction City.

Junction City police are still investigating the shooting and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477, or go to the Junction City Police Department’s Facebook page to leave a web tip.