TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have released the identity of a person who died after being hospitalized in a north Topeka crash on Monday.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, said in a press release that the deceased has been identified as Alycia A. Noriega, 33, of Topeka.

Police responded to a crash around 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the intersection of NW St. John Street and NW Tyler Street involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, officers found one person, later identified as Noriega, with life-threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly after 4 p.m., an update from police said the individual had passed away in the hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the TPD. If you have any information related to this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

