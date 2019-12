TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Loanmax Title Loans in Topeka was robbed at gun point on Monday night.

It happened around 5:30 at the store at 3601 SW Topeka Blvd.

Topeka Police say the suspect is a black male, who is wearing dark clothes and has a hand gun.

He ran away heading westbound with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information you are asked to call Topeka Police or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.