TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are investigating a possible shooting in central Topeka.

A supervisor with the Topeka Police Department confirms officers are on the scene of a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Southwest Clay Street. The call came out around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

People are asked to avoid the area. 27 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.