TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating reports of gunshots on Wednesday night in central Topeka.

Officers said multiple callers told them they heard gunshots in the area of 19th and Clay around 10 p.m.

When they got there they did not find anyone with gunshot injuries.

Officers did take a naked man who was sitting next to a bike into custody at the scene.

This is a developing investigation. KSNT News will update this story as we learn more details.