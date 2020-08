TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating two shootings in central Topeka early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said they found two victims with non-life threatening injuries, one on 18th and Clay Street, and one on 13th and California, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

KSNT News is working to find more information on the shooting. This is a developing story.