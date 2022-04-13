TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday night that sent one woman to the hospital.

The original call came in just before 9:30 p.m. and officers went to scene in the 2200 block of Southwest Morningside Road, according to Topeka police. When police arrived, officers found one woman who was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Officers left the scene overnight and asking anyone with information to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.