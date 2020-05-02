Police investigate shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating after shots were fired on Saturday morning.

Police said around 11:00 a.m. there was a disturbance at an apartment complex near 6th and Watson Streets.

According to the police department, two men and two women were inside the complex fighting. One person did fire a gun, but no one was hurt.

Officers detained 3 people for questioning. They said the fourth person involved left the scene, so they are searching for her.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will continue to post updates here as we learn more.