Police investigate suspicious death in north Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking into a suspicious death Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of northeast Madison Street just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Originally, the call was for a welfare check, according to a news release. Police on scene found an unresponsive person and they were later pronounced dead.

Police are now investigating the death, but it is considered suspicious. The Topeka Police Department ask anyone with information to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.

This is a developing story.