Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department officers responding to a welfare check on Friday discovered an “unresponsive male.” Medical personnel determined the man was dead.

Police were called to the scene at 10:07 a.m. Friday.

According to the TPD the investigation is ongoing and officers and detectives continue looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email

telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007

You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.



