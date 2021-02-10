Police investigate suspicious death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking into a the death of a person in southeast Topeka Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called regarding a possible shooting in the 2300 block of SE Bellview. When they arrived, they found a victim who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Officers and detectives are continuing the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.