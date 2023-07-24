TOPEKA (KSNT) -Law enforcement is investigating two deaths in a neighborhood Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to the 1200 block of SW Polk Street. Officers located two people, who were pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to a press release from TPD.

At this time, police do not believe this incident to be suspicious. The investigation is on-going, and investigators believe these deaths are medical causes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.