Police investigate woman hit by pellet gun near Topeka High
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Police responded to a report of a woman hit by a pellet gun in central Topeka Wednesday morning.
Topeka Police said the report came in around 7:45 a.m. in the 500 block of SW Tyler Street, near Topeka High School.
Police say the female victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A school spokesperson said Topeka High was not placed on lockdown over the incident.
