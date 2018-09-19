Local News

Police investigate woman hit by pellet gun near Topeka High

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 08:35 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 08:44 AM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Police responded to a report of a woman hit by a pellet gun in central Topeka Wednesday morning.

Topeka Police said the report came in around 7:45 a.m. in the 500 block of SW Tyler Street, near Topeka High School.

Police say the female victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A school spokesperson said Topeka High was not placed on lockdown over the incident.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video