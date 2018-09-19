Police investigate woman hit by pellet gun near Topeka High

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Police responded to a report of a woman hit by a pellet gun in central Topeka Wednesday morning.

Topeka Police said the report came in around 7:45 a.m. in the 500 block of SW Tyler Street, near Topeka High School.

Police say the female victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A school spokesperson said Topeka High was not placed on lockdown over the incident.