Police are investigating the Salina South High School following a report of a gun being fired during dismissal on Oct. 11.

SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department is investigating the an incident at a Salina school during which a gun was fired on school grounds on Tuesday.

According to the SPD, a firearm was discharged in the parking lot of Salina South High School during afternoon dismissal on Oct. 11. No injuries resulted from this incident, but SPD Detectives are following up on investigative leads.

The SPD said they are in contact with the school’s administration and will release more information as it becomes available. If you have information related to this event, you are encouraged to call the SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.