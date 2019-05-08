Police investigating body found in southwest Topeka

An investigation is underway after someone found a body in a wooded area in southwest Topeka Tuesday night.

Topeka Police told KSNT News someone reported the body around 7:00 p.m. The caller said they saw the body near SW 30th Terrace, behind HyVee.

Police confirmed the person was dead, but they are still trying to figure out the gender.

The coroner and CSI are on their way to the scene.

This is developing story, we will keep you updated as we learn more.

