MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) The Riley County Police Department is asking people to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash.

Anderson from Sunset to 17th is shut down while officers work the scene of a fatality accident.

We are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to please contact us at (785) 537-2112 or 911.

This is an ongoing investigation, further information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/qFoGMz0VyB — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 9, 2021

Police have closed Anderson from Sunset to 17th Street.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update as more information becomes available.