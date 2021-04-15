1 hurt in east Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was hurt after they were shot in east Topeka Thursday night.

The Topeka Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:22 p.m. near Southeast Chandler Street and Southeast 6th Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

If you have information about this shooting, you’re asked to email TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or making an online tip here.