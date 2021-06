TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating the first of two Saturday shootings that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, according to a news release.

Officers were alerted to the scene after learning a man arrived at an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and multiple reports of shots heard in the area of 13th and Buchanan downtown around 12 p.m., according to police.

Officers did not find a suspect on scene and are investigating the incident.