TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in stable condition after a shooting at a mobile home park near Highway 24 and Kansas Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now stable.

The suspect left in a gold Chevy Tahoe heading westbound on Highway 24.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News has crews on scene.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.