Police investigating north Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Topeka Wednesday evening.

Police said they received a report of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest Harrison Street.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. Topeka police said they are not looking for a suspect at this time, and didn’t say why that is.

Officers said the man is expected to be ok.

