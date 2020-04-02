Police investigating north Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Topeka Wednesday evening.
Police said they received a report of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest Harrison Street.
When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. Topeka police said they are not looking for a suspect at this time, and didn’t say why that is.
Officers said the man is expected to be ok.
