Police investigating north Topeka shooting

Posted: Jan 19, 2019 07:57 AM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka police are investigating a shooting in north Topeka. Around 11:00 Friday night, officers went to a local hospital where a shooting victim was dropped off.

Police said the person was shot in the leg by someone they knew. Officers set up a crime scene related to the shooting in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren. Police said the victim is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

