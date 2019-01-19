Police investigating north Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka police are investigating a shooting in north Topeka. Around 11:00 Friday night, officers went to a local hospital where a shooting victim was dropped off.
Police said the person was shot in the leg by someone they knew. Officers set up a crime scene related to the shooting in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren. Police said the victim is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.
