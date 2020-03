TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating after gunshots were heard in central Topeka.

The gunshots were reported before 8 p.m. Wednesday near Southwest Wayne Avenue and Southwest 13th Street.

Topeka police told KSNT News a car also hit a tree. Two men that might have been involved are both in custody.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information. We will update this story as information becomes available.