One hurt in north Topeka shooting, suspects on the loose

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was hurt and police are searching for two people after a shooting Friday in north Topeka.

Reports of the shooting came in around 3 p.m. near Northwest Fairchild Street and Northwest Jackson Street.

Officers on scene said witnesses saw two men chasing another man were firing shots. The man being chased walked into the Kwik Shop at Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Fairchild Street with a minor gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be ok.

The two men accused of firing shots ran off and police are currently searching for them. Police said it appeared the men knew each other.

This is a developing story.