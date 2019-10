TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a possible shooting Wednesday morning in south Topeka.

Officers said a person showed up to a local hospital around 4:45 a.m. and said someone shot them.

Topeka police are at the Relax Inn and Suites at 3802 South SW Topeka Blvd. The victim said they were shot there.

.@KSNTNews police are investigating a possible shooting at the Relax Inn and Suites on Sw Topeka Blvd pic.twitter.com/gO5fpdBwB5 — Nate Tacey (@natetaceyKSNT) October 16, 2019

