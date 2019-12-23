Topeka police investigating after man shot, drives car into house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Boswell Court late Sunday night. According to officers, they found a man shot multiple times around 11:30 p.m.

Police tell KSNT News that the man shot drove an SUV into a house. They are working across a few streets, and trying to find out if the man was shot in the 2200 block of Boswell Court or another location.

Police say the man’s injuries are non-life threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital. The man was alert and speaking with officers when they arrived, according to police on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT will update with more information when it is available.