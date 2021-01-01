Man dies in New Year’s Eve east Topeka shooting

UPDATE: Topeka police have identified the man killed in the New Year’s Eve shooting as 25-year-old Jesus Noel Soto-Villareal of Topeka.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead Thursday evening after a shooting, according to Topeka police.

Around 5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, officers responded to gunshots. Later, police were told an adult man had arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries. Police have determined that those events were related. Then, just before 11:00 p.m. Topeka police said that the victim had died.

Authorities are still investigating and do not yet have anyone in custody as of late Thursday evening. Police said they believe there are multiple scenes, including near the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Winfield Avenue and the intersection of 6th Avenue and SE Leland Street.

The Topeka Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.