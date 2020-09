TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting Monday morning in south Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department said around 11:15 a.m., officers went to the 4800 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard on a report of a shooting.

TPD said when officers got to the scene, they found one person suffering from a non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital by AMR.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will provide updates as they become available.