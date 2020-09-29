Police investigating suspicious package in west Topeka, bomb squad on scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have blocked off parts of 6th street in west Topeka Tuesday night to investigate a suspicious package.

Officers have blocked off 6th Street from Yorkshire Street to Gage Park to investigate a suspicious package found at the Chalet Apartments in a car. A bomb squad has been sent to the apartment complex to assist with the investigation, according to the Topeka police.

KSNT News has a crew on the way, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

