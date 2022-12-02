TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of a report regarding a police pursuit that ended in downtown Topeka have been released.

The review of the shooting and police chase on Sept. 29 has been completed by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. The report states that nine Topeka Police Department officers and one Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy were justified in returning fire against Eric Dwayne Perkins. The DA’s office is now seeking additional criminal charges against Perkins for crimes committed during the pursuit.

At 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, law enforcement responded to the 3000 block of SW Kerry after receiving a report of a shooting. Officers found Gregory Butts laying in the yard of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A female was found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she received treatment.

Topeka Police and Shawnee County Sheriff deputies surround the murder suspect’s vehicle in downtown Topeka.

Officers were told the suspect fled the area with a female in a silver Toyota Corolla after shooting at neighbors that saw the incident. The suspect was later spotted at 10:44 a.m. at the intersection of SE Irvingham and SE Girard. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle began shooting at officers. The pursuit ended on 6th Street between Kansas Avenue and Quincy Street when the Corolla became disabled. Law enforcement identified the suspect as Perkins and took him into custody.

Perkins was suffering from numerous gunshot wounds taken during the exchange of gunfire with police and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The female in his vehicle also suffered a gunshot wound.

The TPD, SNSO and the Kansas Highway Patrol participated in the pursuit. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to the incident and began to investigate the pursuit between Perkins and law enforcement.

The TPD presented their case to the DA’s office and, on Oct. 10, charges were filed in by the DA’s office which included:

Premeditated murder in the first degree

Attempted murder in the first degree

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated endangering a child

Aggravated kidnapping

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Interference with law enforcement

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

Perkins remains in custody with a bond set at $1.5 million. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2023. The investigation into the shooting of Butts is being handled by the TPD while the Kansas Bureau of Investigation looks into the pursuit and arrest of Perkins.