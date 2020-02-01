Police: Kansas burglary suspect shot dead by home occupant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Police say a person suspected of breaking into a Kansas City, Kansas, home has been fatally shot by the home’s occupant.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, when someone called 911 to report the shooting.

Arriving officers found a male who had been shot at the home. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police spokesman Officer Jonathon Westbrook says a preliminary investigation seems to show that an occupant of the home confronted, then shot, a person suspected of breaking into the home. No charges were announced Saturday.

