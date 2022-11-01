Law enforcement is investigating an unattended death in Horton that occurred on Halloween.

HORTON (KSNT) – The Horton Police Department has called on other law enforcement agencies to help look into an unattended death on Halloween.

The HPD reports that at 4:33 p.m. on Oct. 31 officers were sent to Lake Village Apartments on a report of an unattended death of a 33-year-old. Horton Police Chief Jon Boller contacted the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Brown County Attorney to help conduct a thorough investigation of the death.

The HPD said identity of the individual found dead at the Lake Village Apartments will be released at a later time once relatives can be notified, according to the HPD. There is no threat to the community at this time, according to Boller. The incident remains under investigation.

