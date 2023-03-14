POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after running from police near St. Marys.

The man is on the run after ditching a stolen vehicle near St. Marys, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane Jager believes the incident started in Shawnee County around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, and his office was later notified of the suspect around 6:20 a.m. when he crossed into Pottawatomie County lines.

Sheriff Jager wants people in the area to be alert and ensure their vehicles are secure. A witness description details the suspect as 6 feet 2 inches and wearing a camouflage coat. The alleged stolen vehicle was abandoned in St. Marys and the primary search is around Mt. Calvary Road and Shawguee Road, near the cemetery, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Jager says sheriff’s offices from Jackson, Shawnee and Pottawatomie counties are searching for the man, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter from the sky.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is working to provide KSNT 27 News more information as well.