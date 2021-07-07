Police looking for man who robbed convenience store

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department needs your help finding a suspect in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a Topeka Casey’s store.

Around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were called to the store at Southeast Rice Road & Southeast 6th Avenue about an armed robbery. Witnesses stated that the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes. The suspect fled prior to the officer’s arrival.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Elijah C. Radcliff, 23, of Topeka.

Anyone with information about Radcliff’s location, including past sightings, is asked to call police at 785-368-9551 or email telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers.