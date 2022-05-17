MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly caused a power outage in two businesses in Manhattan, causing thousands of dollars worth of product to be lost.
The RCPD posted photos of the suspect to its Facebook page saying a person wearing gray clothes was responsible for pulling a lever on a breaker box which caused the power to go out for two nearby businesses: Insomnia Cookies and the Kountry Attic. Both places were without power for over 36 hours, resulting in over $10,000 worth of cookie product going to waste.
If you recognize either person in the pictures provided by the RCPD or have any information related to this ongoing investigation, contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online here.