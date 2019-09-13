Men rob Topeka Phillips 66 at gunpoint, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men are at large Friday morning after robbing a Topeka gas station at gunpoint, according to police.

Staff at the Phillips 66 on Southwest 21st Street told responding officers the men came into the store around 10 p.m. Thursday. The duo wearing dark clothing and masks pulled out handguns and demanded money.

The gunmen left with an undisclosed amount of money running westbound from the building. Police said no one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

This is a developing story, and the fifth armed robbery in the past week in Topeka. Previous incidents include: