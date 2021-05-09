Police looking for suspect in failed robbery at Topeka Dominos Pizza

TOPEKA (KANSAS) – Topeka Police are looking for a suspect who tried to rob the Dominos Pizza at 2835 SE California.

Police responded to the restaurant just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning on an aggravated robbery attempt call.

The victim said a man wearing a face mask, blue hoodie, and dark colored jeans went into the store demanding money.

The man was reportedly armed with a black rifle or shotgun.

The suspect left the restaurant on foot before taking anything and has not been caught as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Topeka Police at 785-368-9400, or email telltpd@topeka.org.

