Police looking for this woman for crimes in both Topeka and Lawrence

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are looking for a woman in connection with crimes in both Topeka and Lawrence.

The Topeka Police Department shared a photo Thursday of a woman who appears to be inside a gas station or convenience store. The department said she’s connecting to a car theft investigation in Lawrence, and criminal use of a credit, debit or other financial card in Topeka.

The woman appears to have pink and blonde hair, and a tattoo on her left arm. She was seen in the photo wearing a black shirt that says “Guess” in large letters, and is carrying a bag that also says “Guess” on the strap.

Investigators asked anyone who recognizes the woman to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 785-234-0007, or email telltpd@topeka.org.