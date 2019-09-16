Police: Manhattan house party fight leads to shots fired

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan police are looking for a gunman who opened fire during a fight Sunday morning at a house party.

Riley County police headed to a reported fight around 3 a.m. in the house’s parking lot. They then received multiple reports of shots fired at the same address in the 1300 block of Fremont Street.

The gunman’s bullets hit the house, but police haven’t gotten any reports of shooting injuries at this time. An aggravated assault report from the initial fight listed multiple male victims ranging from 21 to 31 years old.

Witnesses told officers the gunman was a man wearing a white t-shirt and acid-washed jeans. They are still searching for the suspect and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112. Anyone with video evidence of the fight or shooting is asked to upload it to RCPD’s website by clicking here.