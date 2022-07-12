TOPEKA (KSNT) – A mid-year report issued by the Topeka Police Department reported crime is down in all categories in the City of Topeka.

The report looks at statistics from Jan. 1, 2022, through June 30, 22, and compares those numbers for the same time period in 2021.

In comparison to 2021, violent crime is down 4.5%, according to the TPD. Property crime is down 14.8%.

“In stark contrast to the national norm, Topeka had downward crime statistics in all categories. The 2022 mid-year report, at this stage, is a continuation of that impressive declining crime trend. Particularly encouraging is the 2022 continued reduction of homicides and shootings. There is still a significant portion of the year that remains, but I am proud of the tremendous police work that has been done thus far,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

According to the report, to date, there have been six homicides in the City of Topeka. For the same time frame in 2021, there were 10 homicides. Of those homicides, three of the six were categorized as criminal activity or gang activity. Five of the six homicides involved victims who knew their killer. Half of the six homicides were incidents with firearms.

In the first half of the year, Topeka Police reported 21 shootings, in the same period in 2021 Topeka reported 45 shootings.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

According to the report, violent crime so far this year is down 4.5% from 487 incidents to 465 incidents. Property crime is down 14.8% from the same time period one year ago.

According to the report, the Topeka Police Department had 41,389 calls for service and made 2,510 arrests.

The Topeka Police Department reported they have seized 317 guns in 79 cases.