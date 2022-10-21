Three local businesses have been the victims of crimes in the past month, according to the Topeka Police Department.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity following a recent uptick in burglaries.

The department put out a warning encouraging businesses and the community to be alert and to report suspicious activity. 27 News reached out to the TPD to find out more and was told that three local businesses have been burglarized or reported theft incidents earlier in October, according to TPD Public Safety Communications Specialist Rosie Nichols.

The Jayhawk Pharmacy, located at 2860 SW Mission Woods Dr., reported commercial burglary incidents between Oct. 1-3. Thefts were reported at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 335 SW MacVicar on Oct. 7, and the Hardees located at 2424 SW 6th Ave. on Oct. 6-7.

For more information, reach out to the TPD’s Community Policing Unit at 785-368-2500.