Police officers bike from Kansas City to Topeka to honor fallen officers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Around 50 police officers rode nearly 80 miles on their bikes from Kansas City to Topeka.

The officers biked to honor their fallen service men and women. After they made it to Topeka, they had a quick rest with food and water. Then it was followed by a ceremony with prayer and poems.

Thank you to all the law enforcement officers from across the state of Kansas that converged at the Law Enforcement Memorial (State House grounds) to commemorate the lives of our Kansas heroes. pic.twitter.com/qTHeK1HsSN — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) May 7, 2021

“An event like this is obviously very very important because you want to make a connection in a line of duty death but it’s also important for the survivors,” said Dustin Dierenfeldt with Kansas Concerns of Police Survivors. “Those that are left behind.”

This was the first year for the event but Dierenfeldt said he hopes to make it annual.