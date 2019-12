OGDEN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested an Ogden teen Thursday afternoon after they said he tried setting another teen on fire.

Armando Velazquez, 16, of Ogden, faces charges of attempted aggravated battery and criminal use of explosives. Riley County police went around 3:10 p.m. to 400 Clydesdale Dr., where they reported Velazquez tried to use body spray and a lighter to set another 16-year-old on fire.

Authorities booked Armando into the Riley County Jail without bond.