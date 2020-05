TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are on scene at a home in east Topeka. This is the second time in one day police were at the home.

Police are on scene at 425 SE Rice Rd.

A Topeka Police Department spokesperson said police are trying to serve a warrant and that everyone is accounted for. An investigation is ongoing, but police haven’t said what they’re investigating.

KSNT News has a crew on the way and is working to gather more information. This story will updated as we learn more.