TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are on the scene of a shooting just west of Topeka Boulevard.

The call came in at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to the Candlelight Arms Apartments, near 6th and Taylor. Dispatchers say one person was shot in the stomach. There are no indications of how serious the wound is.

We have a crew on the scene and we’ll have more details as they become available.