TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police presence near 5th and Lincoln in Topeka is ongoing Friday morning. Police are using speakers to try to reach a suspect inside a home at 516 SW Lincoln.

The Topeka Police Department said Friday morning they are attempting to locate an individual wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery case. Negotiators are on the scene trying to make contact with the person inside the home.

Police are asking residents to keep away until the incident is resolved.

Law enforcement has pulled down the front fence in front of a home, according to a 27 News reporter on scene. Police have blocked off part of the street as of 7:50 a.m. Friday.

A KSNT 27 News reporter on the scene confirmed law enforcement has fired gas into the home, after hearing shots. Although it was not clear where the shots came from.

An official at the scene told a KSNT reporter that law enforcement followed up attempts to get the individual out of the home with more intense tear gas. “It will make your skin feel like it’s coming off,” an officer said.

Topeka police had no comment yet this morning.

This is a developing story.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.