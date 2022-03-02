TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT News is working to explain the heavy police presence at Chase Middle School in Topeka. A grandparent of a student called the station and said the school was on lockdown since noon, although KSNT could not confirm that with authorities as of 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Attempts to call the school were not successful and Shawnee County Dispatch could not confirm if there were police officers at the school. However, a KSNT reporter confirmed there were police outside the school building.

Holy Family Catholic School notified families the school is on “secure campus” while law enforcement officials investigate a matter in the community.

According to a KSNT reporter at Holy Family, there is no police presence at the school.

Holy Family Catholic School posted a statement on social media at 1:55 p.m.:

“HFCS Families, out of an abundance of caution, Holy Family Catholic School is placed on secure campus while law enforcement officials investigate a matter in the community. As the appropriate agencies investigate this matter, the schools will remain in secure campus mode where everyone stays in the building. We do not have additional details we can share at this time. Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing. Thank you for your support for the staff and students at Holy Family.”

KSNT confirmed with Holy Family Catholic School that the grade school went “secure campus” around 12:40 today.

According to Holy Family, the school went on “secure campus” because Chase is on lockdown because of something in the community. A school official said the school is being cautious.

Holy Family also told KSNT that on Tuesday Topeka Police raided a building at Freeman and Seward after school hours. Kids were outside for the after-school program.